Gary Lee Travers, 73, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Tidal Health-Atlantic. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Gary was a kindhearted man with a generous spirit who deeply cherished his family and friends.
Gary spent more than 30 years working for ED Supply Company, where he developed many lasting friendships. An avid sports fan, he loved cheering on the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, especially while watching games with his brother, C.J., and best friend, Bob Connor. A talented athlete, Gary played collegiate tennis at Georgia Southern and enjoyed playing in a men's softball league in Salisbury his younger years. He also enjoyed hunting, reading the newspaper, and taking peaceful drives through the countryside.
Gary had a special love for his cats, Natural and Hobo, who brought him much joy and companionship. His generous heart extended beyond family and friends, as he was a proud and devoted supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma and Albert Boston; his parents, Curtis Travers, Sr. and Betty Phippin; many aunts and uncles; and the love of his life, Rennette Porter, with whom he shared many cherished years.
He is survived by his brother, C.J. Travers, and his wife, Melody; his niece, Melissa Powers; his nephew, Brian Brewer; his great-nephews, Zachary and Benjamin Powers and Aiden Brewer; and his great-niece, Abby Brewer. He also leaves behind his dear friend, Bob Connor.
Gary will be remembered for his big heart, his kindness, and the love he shared so freely. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In Gary's memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.