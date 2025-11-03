Gary Roberts Martin, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on October 26, 2025, at the age of 81 in Salisbury, MD. Born on October 16, 1944, in Wilmington, DE, Gary's life was a testament to service, family, and community.
His early years in Wilmington were the foundation of a life built on hard work and commitment. After graduating high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, a period of his life that instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism and discipline.
