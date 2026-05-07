Geneva Showell, known lovingly to family and friends as "Nevie" or "Gen", passed on April 29, 2026, at the age of 78. She was a resident of Selbyville, Delaware, and a woman whose quiet grace touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.
Born on March 27, 1948, in Atlantic, Virginia, Geneva grew up surrounded by a large and loving family, and that sense of closeness stayed with her throughout her entire life.
Geneva was married to Walter Showell, Sr., for nearly 50 years, building a life together defined by steadiness, devotion, and deep love. Together they raised three children and Geneva poured her heart into her family in gentle, unassuming way that was so characteristic of who she was.
For over 40 years, Geneva dedicated herself to her work at Mountaire Farms, where her reliability and strong work ethic earned her the respect of her colleagues. Outside of work, she found joy in the simple pleasures that made life rich. She was an avid jigsaw puzzle enthusiast (the more pieces the better)! She also cherished her daily conversations with her sister, Cathaleen about the latest happenings on The Young and Restless.
Geneva was a faithful member of Curtis United Methodist Church in Bishopville, Maryland, where she worshipped for many years. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, and she carried it with her in everything she did. Her family takes comfort in knowing she now rests in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.
Geneva is survived by her three children, Valerie Showell, Lynelle Showell, and Walter Showell, Jr.; her granddaughter, Nariah Showell; her brothers, Nathaniel Turner (Diane), Amos Turner, and Isaiah Turner; her sisters, Elizabeth Goodwine, Maryann Hickmond, Pauline Hanson (Ivan), Cathleen Hall, Doris Smack, and Gloria Robinson (Michael); her brother-in-law, Marshall Showell, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel "MC" Turner and Doris Fiddermon Turner; her brothers, Robert Turner and Joseph Turner; and her sisters, Geraldine Rhodes and Janice Turner.
Geneva loved her family deeply, and that will continue to carry them forward. She will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Curtis United Methodist Church, 11808 Campbelltown Rd, Bishopville, MD 21813 on Saturday, May 16, 2026 beginning at 11:00 AM. Guests are invited to greet the family from 10:00 AM until the start of the ceremony.