George "Gee" Dunsten, beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and real estate leader, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2026, with his wife, Susan, by his side.
Born on February 22, 1947, in Cheverly, Maryland, Gee graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School before attending the University of Maryland, where he earned his bachelor's degree. At Maryland, he proudly joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity and developed a lifelong passion for the Terrapins. Whether it was football or basketball, no one cheered harder - or yelled louder at the tv than Gee.
In 1969, he married the love of his life, Susan. Together they built a family centered on love, laughter, and always making room for one more person around the table.
After proudly serving in the Army National Guard in Washington D.C., Gee built a remarkable career in real estate. For more than 40 years, he was a respected Realtor, developer, educator, speaker, and mentor in Salisbury and Ocean City, Maryland. Through his work with the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) organization and other professional education programs, Gee helped shape the careers of tens of thousands of real estate professionals while teaching in all 50 states and beyond.
To know Gee was to know someone who never met a stranger. He had a gift for making people laugh, making them feel welcome, and turning acquaintances into lifelong friends. He loved the beach, golf, cheering on the Terps, and being surrounded by family and friends. He was the life of every gathering, a storyteller who could captivate a room, and someone whose smile and sense of humor made every occasion a little brighter.
Above all, Gee was devoted to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his children, Andie, Todd (Carolyn), Kate, and Drew (Samantha); and his cherished grandchildren, Chloe, Devin, Nina, Cameron, Michaella, Lincoln, Haisley, and Knox. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael, as well as his parents, Isaac and Edith.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, with a celebration of Gee's life beginning at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gee Dunsten Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Donations can be made at CFES.org/donate or mailed to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury, MD 21804.