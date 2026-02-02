George "Mickey" Wigglesworth, Jr.

It is with deep love and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George "Mickey" Minshall Wigglesworth, Jr., who departed this life peacefully at home on January 20, 2026, at the age of 86, surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family. Born in Salisbury on May 26, 1939, to George M. Wigglesworth, Sr. and Lettie Huffman Evans, Mickey lived a life rooted in family, service, and community. Though he spent time in New Holland, Pennsylvania, his heart ultimately brought him back home to Princess Anne, Maryland, where he was known and cherished by many.
