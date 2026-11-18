George William Hammond, known to many simply as George, passed away on November 14, 2026, in Pittsville, Maryland, at the age of 85.
Born on September 1, 1941, in Pittsville, Maryland, George lived his life rooted in the same community that shaped him and held him close throughout his years. He was the son of the late Lewis James Hammond and the late Myrtle Donaway Hammond. From his earliest days, he carried with him the values of hard work, humility, and devotion to family that would remain constant throughout his life.
George graduated from Wicomico High School in 1959 and went on to build a life centered around farming, a way of life that suited him well and reflected his steady nature. He found purpose in the daily rhythm of farm life and took pride in the work he did. Those who knew him best understood that farming was more than an occupation to George. It was a way of life that connected him to the land, to his family, and to the traditions he valued so deeply.
A Christian by faith, George lived with a quiet strength and a generous spirit. He was known as a funny, kind, and generous man whose presence brought comfort and warmth to those around him. His sense of humor, paired with his gentle nature, made him someone people enjoyed being around and remembered fondly. He had a way of making others feel at ease, and his kindness left a lasting impression on many lives.
George especially treasured time spent with his family. He loved being on the farm with his grandsons and found great joy in watching them grow and accomplish their dreams. His grandsons, Tyler Owens and his wife Mackenzie, and Dr. Trevor Owens, were a source of deep pride and happiness in his life. He cherished every opportunity to share time with them and to witness the lives they were building. His love for his family was steady and unwavering, and he took great joy in the simple but meaningful moments they shared together.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Owens, and his son-in-law, Matthew Owens. He is also survived by his grandsons, Tyler Owens (Mackenzie), and Dr. Trevor Owens. He leaves behind his sister, Alice Brittingham. He also leaves behind special friends, Faye Brittingham and JoAn Vollkammer, whose companionship meant much to him over the years. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was cared for with kindness and devotion by Sue Phippin, Debbie Brittingham, Chris Windsor, and Mary Hickey, and the family is grateful for the comfort and support they provided. George was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Hammond, his son, Jason Hammond, his father, Lewis James Hammond, his mother, Myrtle Donaway Hammond, and his sister, Anna Webb.
George’s life was one of faith, family, hard work, and devotion to the people and place he loved. He will be remembered for his warm heart, his steady presence, and the love he gave so freely to those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, especially in the stories, laughter, and treasured moments shared on the farm and within his family.