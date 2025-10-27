George Wilson Taylor Jr., a beloved husband, father, and friend, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on February 16, 1942, George was a lifelong resident of Greenbackville. He was a cherished member of his community and known for his warmth and kindness. George dedicated over 30 years to the construction industry as the owner and operator of George Taylor Construction until his retirement on July 30, 2010. His craftsmanship and work ethic left a lasting impact on many. A true community man, he was actively involved in several local organizations, including Living Waters Inspirational Church of God, Greenbackville United Methodist Church, the Great Pocomoke Fair Committee, and the Trail Ends Environmental Committee.
