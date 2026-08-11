Glenn Karl Arzadon, age 61, of Berlin, Maryland, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2026, surrounded by the people he loved the most after a brief, yet fierce battle with cancer.
Born on April 18, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Glenn was a cherished son of the late Filipe Arzadon and Oriente Arzadon, and brother of the late Roy Arzadon. He married Melissa D. Arzadon, nee Delosangeles in 1999, and together they shared 27 wonderful, humorous, loving years of marriage.
Those who will forever cherish Glenn's memory include his loving wife and his children, Camden Belle Arzadon, Danaya Rachel Arzadon, and Rochelle Nicole Arzadon-Marshall and her husband. He also leaves his adored grandchildren, Mya Arzadon-Mitchell and Ariabella Marshall, along with countless friends and relatives ranging from Virginia Beach, Alaska, and the Philippines.
Glenn was one of the most highly respected family practitioners. He was known for his genuine care for patients and colleagues.
Throughout his life, Glenn exemplified selflessness and generosity, consistently giving others without expectation of return. It was such a remarkable trait that he himself didn't know he had, never understanding why all the people who helped and visited him during his weak moment were there for him at all. He thought it was all just a coincidence, never quite grasping the fact that they were there for him just because they wanted to, as he did for them. There was a deep admiration for his character, a feeling to want to reciprocate the kindness he so freely showed and offered, because they felt honored to have met him, and because they wanted to show him their genuine appreciation for the positive impact he had on their lives.
Despite the considerable demands of caring for his wife, children, a grandchild, and pets, Glenn never faltered. He tirelessly nurtured love and provided for his family, always trying to do his best.
Glenn will forever be remembered for his profound care, unwavering independence, intelligence, immense heart, unique humor, and the deep devotion he showed to all those he loved and respected, both people and animals. He had this ability to bring laughter into any room, brightening up people's day when it was needed with his infectious but sometimes weird humor. He just had a knack for making people smile. I hope he knew how much we loved him and how many people loved him.
If anyone would like to send flowers to the family in memory of Glenn, we please ask for a donation to St. Luke Catholic Church. Address is 100th and Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842. Cremation has been observed. A Celebration of Life will be determined later.