Gorman Edward Parker III, 60, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at his home.
Born April 7, 1966, in Salisbury, he was the son of Ellen Adkins and stepson of Alton "Dodger" Adkins. His father was the late Gorman Edward Parker II.
Gorman enjoyed dancing and shooting pool. He loved animals, especially his dogs.
He was a lifelong electrician working throughout the Salisbury area.
Gorman was a member of the Red Men Lodge Tony Tank Tribe #149, Sons of the American Legion, Seaford Moose Lodge, and the Salisbury Elk's Lodge.
Survivors in addition to his mother and stepfather include his aunts and uncles, Robert O. Parker, Lisa Wright (Greg), and Nancy Blocker. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Gorman and Naomi Parker. maternal grandparents, Jack and Peggy Pilchard, and uncle, Stephen Blocker.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts in Gorman's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 or via their website, www.wicomicohumane.org.