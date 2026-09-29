Grace Elizabeth McKechnie

Grace McKechnie of Selbyville, Delaware passed away on September 20 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
Grace was born in April 1937 to Louis and Frieda in Bellevue, Ohio. Grace grew up on the family farm. After graduating high school and attending secretarial school, she worked as a secretary for the Department of the Navy in Washington DC, which is where she met her husband, Doug McKechnie. After the birth of her first child, she devoted her life to homemaking, marriage, and raising her children in Poughkeepsie. Grace enjoyed church, volunteering, playing euchre and other games, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Lawrence Welk. She loved trying new recipes and restaurants and hearing about others' meals and recipes. After her husband retired, Grace and Doug spent time traveling in Elder Hostels and visiting their children and grandchildren. After her husband passed away, Grace spent a number of years in Tiffin, and then spent her final years at Brandywine Senior Living Community in Selbyville. She had a wonderful group of friends at Brandywine, where she greatly enjoyed activities such as Bingo, cooking classes, themed parties, and concerts.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, and her brothers Elroy and Dean. Grace is survived by her sister Chris, her daughters Susan and Carolynn and her son Doug, 5 grandchildren, Dylan, Jake, Nikki, Andrew and Sean, and 2 great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Lucy Grace.
A celebration of life memorial and inurnment will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.