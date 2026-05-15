Gwendolyn "Gwen" Martha Meinster, 88, of Salisbury, died May, 13, 2026, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born on July 7, 1937, in Newark, NJ, Gwen was the second of five children born of the late Wilhem Johannes Rudolph Miller and Clara Frances Blank Miller. Her family moved to Maryland in September of 1943, when she was 6 years of age. Raised in Salisbury, MD, she graduated from Wicomico Senior High School and immediately joined the United States Navy.
It was during her time in the Navy, where she met and married Harold Frederick Cook; they had one son, Harold "Skip" Frederick Cook. After her honorable discharge from military service, they moved to Salisbury. She worked at Peninsula General Hospital (now TidalHealth Peninsula Regional) for a couple of years and then worked 25 years for Dr. Osborne Christensen, until he retired. She later married Dr. Leon Meinster, a dentist from Pocomoke, MD, and moved there. Years later, they moved to Salisbury, MD and after his death she moved to Mallard Landing.
Gwen was an avid reader and loved to socialize. She was well known for her outgoing personality, friendliness, kind deeds and helping to take care of others. She was greatly interested in her health and faithfully attended the Cardiac Rehab Program, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, and the MAC program.
In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Leon Meinster; her brother, Rudolph R. Miller; three sisters, Claire M. Nock Travers, Janet J. Argo and Carol M. Cugler; and her nephew, Duane K. Jefferson.
She is survived by her son, Harold "Skip" F. Cook and his wife, Jeri, of Hebron, MD; two grandsons, Eric W. Cook (Emily) of Eldersburg, MD and Adam N. Cook (Britney) of Phoenix, AZ; two great-grandchildren, Adeline Cook and Arlo Cook; a niece, Yvonne White (Richard) and family; special friend, James Magill; several nieces, nephews and great nephews; and, the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Dr. Meinster.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Holloway Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD. 21802, or the Cardiac Rehab Program, c/o TidalHealth Foundation, 100 E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801.