Harriet Colvin Sahler, 103, of Salisbury died May 21, 2026, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Born April 8, 1923, in Omaha, NE, she was the daughter of John and Louise Colvin, and the sister of James Franklin Colvin. She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in1940.
She married Frederick William "Fred" Sahler Jr., and they had three children, Nancy Lee Ayers, Judith Anne Trivits and Frederick William "Skip" Sahler III. She and her husband ran Variety Corner, a confectionary on South Division Street. She worked for Sears Roebuck Co. and did all the catalog ordering for the Salisbury store. Later she worked in the Registrar's Office at Salisbury University, from which she retired at age 80. Harriet Sahler was an excellent cook and a meticulous housekeeper.
She enjoyed taking family on trips to New York City, the Bahamas and Bermuda. She loved getting to know each member of her large family. Her two daughters were devoted to her, and joined her in many travels over the decades, taking in everything from the bluebells of Texas to the historic cities of Eastern Europe. She walked on the Great Wall of China, sailed on the Sea of Galilee, visited the Arctic Circle to see the Northern Lights, and witnessed the launch of the last Space Shuttle, to name just a few of her adventures.
Harriet Sahler remembered everyone's birthday and could be counted on to show up at the door with a present, send a card that was always on time, or, in later years, call early in the day with birthday wishes. Visitors to her home always received a warm greeting, an offer of food, plenty of questions and conversation, and richly detailed stories from her many incredible experiences. She sent each visitor on their way with a hug and a kiss and her signature farewell: "Come back and see me!"
She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by daughter Judith Trivits; five grandchildren, Don Trivits (Gayle), Jennifer Janaskie (Gary), Kathy Spencer (Rich), Frederick William "Erick" Sahler IV (Tracy), and John Ayers (Kristen); 16 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband passed in 1975, son Skip died in 1966, and daughter Nancy died in 2018.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. The family will also hold a celebration of her remarkable life at a later date.