Helen Elizabeth Rider

Helen E. (Betty) Rider, nee Edwards, of Ocean Pines, Maryland passed away peacefully on September 22, 2026, at her home at the age of 98. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 26, 1928, to David F. Edwards, Sr. and Helen E. Edwards, nee Ryan, Betty graduated from Forrest Park High School in 1946. She married Orrie John (Jake) Rider in June 1950. They have two sons, John and Robert Rider. She enjoyed family fishing trips when the boys were young. In the 1970s, the family relocated to Cumberland, Maryland, where she and Jake remained until his death in 1995. A true maverick, she lived life on her own terms and returned to college later in life when her sons were teenagers. She graduated from Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg University with degrees in history and economics. A world traveler, Betty visited Greece, London, Italy, Paris and Russia while in college.
After college, she spent 25 years as a Maryland Tax aide in downtown Cumberland, helping many families and individuals complete their annual IRS tax returns. Later in life, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf with Jake. Her women's golf team at Polish Pines won several league championships. She remained active well into her 90s, biking in Ocean Pines and enjoying the farmer's markets.
She also enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren and took them on various Elder Hostel trips to London, England, Washington, DC, Wallops Island, Virginia, Lexington, Kentucky and aboard the auto train to Florida. She was also interested in genealogy and was able to trace her family roots back to England & Scotland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jake, in September 1995 and her brother Lt. Col. David F. (Franklin) Edwards, Jr., 92 in 2013. She is survived by her sons John and his wife Molly (Stakem) Rider, Rob and his wife Brookellen Rider, grandchildren Sarah (Chris), Patrick (Rachel), Annie and Jake and great-grandchildren Olivia and John.
A small service at the Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the following charities:
Barack Obama Foundation
PO Box 758642.
Topeka, KS. 66675-9806
or
Coastal Hospice
PO Box 1733
Salisbury, MD. 21802