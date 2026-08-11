Helen Yvonne (Caldwell) Echard, 82, of Deal Island, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 03, 2026, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Helen was born to the late Koontz Lucretia "Lucille" (Snyder) and Robert Franklin "Hick" Caldwell on June 13, 1944, at Winchester Memorial Hospital in Winchester, Virginia.
Helen was well-versed in the service industry, having spent over 25 years perfecting the art of hospitality in the local D.C. metropolitan area, before moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Helens fierce independence and strong will was unmatched. She walked through life to the beat of her own drum.
Above all, Helen was a devoted and loving mother to her nine children. She served relentlessly as an anchor, mentor, and spiritual compass to her family.
Helen is survived by seven children, Sharon Stacey (David), Johny Echard, Tommy Echard (Jody), Tammy Davis, Bobby Echard, Danny Echard (Julie) and Ozzie Echard as well as 13 grandchildren (one preceded in death) and several great grandchildren. Helen was also preceded in death by her husband James Cagney Echard as well as two of her children, Carol Echard and James Echard Jr.
Helen Yvonne Echard will be laid to rest, with her husband James Cagney Echard, on Friday August 14, 2026 at 2:30PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd. Crownsville, Maryland. 21032