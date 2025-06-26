Helma A. Zenner

Helma Zenner, 89, of Ocean View, DE, went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2025. Helma was born in Germany on March 29, 1936, to a household which included seven siblings all enduring the harsh realities of being raised in the middle of World War II where they were displaced and returned to a destroyed home. When she was 19, she left home for a better life in America. Upon returning to Germany to help care for her ailing mother, she fell in love with her childhood friend, Valentin, and both decided to build a life together in New York after her mother passed.

