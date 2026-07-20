Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.