Horace A. Tippett, 77, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026.
Born on February 25, 1949, in Leonardtown, Maryland, Horace was the son of the late George Tippett, Sr. and Bernice Russell Tippett.
Horace dedicated more than 50 years of his life to the barbering profession, proudly owning and operating his own barber shop. His shop was more than a place for haircuts-it was a gathering place where friends and customers enjoyed conversation while admiring his many collections, especially his treasured vintage lunch boxes.
Outside of work, Horace found joy in fishing, crabbing, traveling, attending auctions, and searching for unique treasures at yard sales. He appreciated life's simple pleasures and loved sharing his interests with those around him.
Above all else, Horace was a hardworking man who loved his family deeply. He always wanted the very best for those he loved and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. His dedication, generosity, and unwavering work ethic will be remembered by all who knew him.
Horace is survived by his longtime companion, Teresa Watson; his sons, Pete A. Tippett and Dustin R. Tippett; his daughter-in-law, Melissa Tippett; and his beloved grandchildren, Pete A. Tippett, Jr. and Kendall Tippett. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, customers, and neighbors who will miss his kindness, stories, and friendship.
Horace's legacy lives on through the family he cherished, the countless lives he touched throughout his career, and the memories shared by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.