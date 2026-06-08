Howard Lee Sheldon, 84, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2026. Howard was born July 28, 1941, to the late Paul and Edna Shockley Sheldon.
A graduate of Wicomico Senior High School in 1959, Howard joined his father working for Willie's Fair in Salisbury, Maryland and later joined the United States Army stationed in White Sands, New Mexico, specializing in missiles. After returning home, Howard began a career as a commercial insulator from which he later retired.
A lover of the arts, music, and nature, Howard was an accomplished artist and took solace in his art studio, painting acrylic landscapes and listening to classical music. Howard was a critical thinker who always offered a profound perspective on life and always up for a political debate. An avid collector of Civil War memorabilia, including guns and swords, some of his collection includes guns dating pre-Civil War. He could be regularly found admiring his collections and cleaning his guns. From a child, Howard began his other love of collecting trains. In his vast collection was a train set given to him as a child. Every Christmas, Howard would set up his extensive train board and invite friends over to enjoy his passion. When not enjoying his lifelong hobbies, Howard could be found watching westerns and his favorite two Disney movies, Fantasia and 2000 Leagues Under the Sea. Howard was known for his famous cold cut subs and his love of Ponzetti's pizza.
Howard Is survived by his wife, Kathy Truitt Sheldon; his nephews, David Sheldon and Kevin Sheldon; and his cherished tiger cat, Betty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, and his beloved poodle, Pacer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Assisted Living for the loving care they provided. Howard will be remembered as a kind and good man and missed dearly by family and friends that knew him.
Graveside service will be held June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, presided by Rev. Zachary Wheeler of Bethesda United Methodist Church.