Irene Dorothy Gravenor, known lovingly as Irene, crossed over to heaven on September 25, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 90; to the future to see her savior, Jesus Christ face to face. Born on September 1, 1936, in Salisbury, she lived her life rooted in the community she called home and was cherished by all who knew her.
Irene was a woman of quiet strength, deep faith, and remarkable devotion to her family. She was the daughter of the late A. Dewey Smullen and Hattie Smullen, and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dallis Gravenor, and her son-in-law that she dearly loved, Gary Pizza. Her life was shaped by the love she gave so freely and the many ways she cared for others throughout her years.
She is survived by her children, Faith G. DiMattia and her husband Rico, Kathy G. Pizza, and Dallis Gravenor II and his wife Sherrie. Irene was a devoted grandmother and most of all she loved her grandchildren: Natalie DiMattia-Holmes and her husband Robert, Tanner J. G. Pizza and his wife Esther, Karly E.G. Pizza-Mann and her husband Gregory, Bradley D. B. Gravenor, and Cody Donalds. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Aidan Holmes, Jaxson Holmes, and one great-grandchild on the way. Irene enjoyed spending time with them, attending sports events, school functions and birthday parties. She is further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews who will always remember her with affection.
Irene spent much of her life working hard and caring deeply for the people around her. She was well known for her award-winning cakes, which reflected both her talent and her love of bringing joy to others. Her baking was more than a hobby, and it was one of the many ways she expressed her care and creativity.
In addition to baking, Irene enjoyed cake decorating and crocheting, pursuits that showcased her patience, skill, and artistic spirit. She found happiness in creating beautiful things with her hands, and she took great pride in the details of her work. She was also very active in her church, where her faith was an important and guiding part of her life. Her church family knew her as a faithful and caring presence who served with a willing heart.
Those who knew Irene will remember her as loving, thoughtful, and kind. Her family and friends will forever treasure the warmth she brought into their lives, along with the steady example of grace and devotion that she lived each day. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, hard work, and love that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.
Irene Dorothy Gravenor will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. Her presence was a gift, and her memory will remain a source of comfort and gratitude for years to come.
A graveside service to honor Irene's legacy will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM, at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.