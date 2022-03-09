With heavy hearts, and immense sadness, we grieve the loss of our beloved, Jake Lee Coldiron, who departed this life, on February 28, 2022. Jake was born on January 16, 1992, growing up in Sussex County, Delaware, and graduating from Indian River High School in 2010. He later went on to work for K.B. Coldiron, Inc., where he was currently employed. Jake had been residing in Salisbury, Maryland, in his new home, with his life partner Morgan Usilton and the light of his life, nine-year-old Daniel "Layne" Dean. He is survived by his Father, Kerry Blaine Coldiron, Jr., Mother, Alexis D, Distler, siblings, Jesse B. Coldiron (wife, Erica), Victoria Distler and Joel Distler. His Maternal Grandmother Madeline P. Rementer, Paternal Grandfather Kerry B. Coldiron, Sr., Nephew and Niece, Hank and Scarlett Coldiron.
