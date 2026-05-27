Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.