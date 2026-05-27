James Elton Harte, 76, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, May 23, 2026, at his home.
Born January 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Warren "Spin" and Grace (Bailey) Harte. He and his wife, Cheryl (Williams) Harte, recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
After a career in heavy equipment repair, James enjoyed working on vehicles for friends and family in his shop. He was an avid NASCAR follower especially rooting for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and a fan of Waylon Jennings and the Las Vegas Raiders. James attended many classic car shows and enjoyed seeing the cars of yesteryear.
Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, James Elton Harte, Jr. (Candie); two granddaughters, Erica and Emily Harte; three great-grandchildren, Aaron Abbott, Aiyden Abbott, and Maddison Ennis; and three fur babies, Toby, Gracie, and Fred.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.