James Gregory Linton "Greg", 76, passed away on September 8, 2026, at Hartley Nursing and Rehab in Pocomoke City, Maryland surrounded by his wife and children. He fought a brave battle against CANVAS syndrome for over 25 years. It was only because of his exceptional strength that he was able to stay active for as long as he did.
Greg was born on July 17, 1950, in Salisbury, Maryland along with his twin brother, Glenn, to Margaret and Cecil Linton of Saxis, Virginia. He spent his childhood in Saxis and graduated from Atlantic High School in Atlantic, Virginia in 1968. After a brief time at the Eastern Shore branch of the University of Virginia, he transferred to Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia where he graduated in 1973. He was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where he made many lifelong friends who came to the Eastern Shore to visit him when he could no longer travel. They were true "brothers."
After graduating from college, Greg lived in the Newport News, Virginia region and worked for Virginia Electric and Power Company. After a few years, he decided to return to the Eastern Shore and moved to New Church, Virginia to work as a seafood inspector for the Virginia Department of Shellfish & Sanitation. In 1981, Greg started a new seafood business, Shore Seafood, Inc., which is still in operation today. In the early years, the company operated out of Greg's home in Pocomoke City and he handled most of the transportation to deliver product. Eventually, he acquired a partner and the business relocated to Saxis where it now owns several waterfront buildings and docks for operations and an office building. It expanded from just soft crabs to include fresh and frozen clam and oyster products and employed up to fifty people during peak season. Greg was a true salesman and despite the ups and downs of the seafood market and the economy, his customers stayed with him. He was forced to retire in 2024 due to his declining health, and the business is now managed by his son.
In 1975, Greg met Pam Feller through mutual friends. They were married in 1978 and have lived in Pocomoke City for 48 years. Their first child, Kelly, was born in 1980 and Jaime and Michael followed in 1983 and 1990, respectively. Greg was a devoted and loving husband and father and his outstanding sense of humor made life more fun for those around him. Their kids' friends have many funny "Mr. Greg" stories. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Greg's love of sports was well known. He played softball with the Cowger Brothers team for many years, pickup basketball, and spent countless days playing rounds of golf at Nassawango Country Club. He was an avid Orioles fan and closely followed Virginia Tech football and basketball. For many years, Greg and a close group of friends spent a weekend together in Ocean City for the "Final Four" college basketball tournament.
In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his beloved sister, Mary Ann Hunter, and his mother and father-in-law, Don and Molly Feller. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his children Kelly Carpenter (Chris), Jaime Atkinson (Justin), Michael Linton, and 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Hudson, and Hayden Carpenter, Tucker, Ainsley, and Parker Atkinson, and Kennedy Linton. He is also survived by his twin brother Glenn Linton (Pam), a sister-in-law, Karen Stewart (Gary), a brother-in-law, Lee Feller (Gail), and several nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his nieces Brandi Wright (Steven) and Holly Basko (Will) who have traveled to the Eastern Shore from Georgia almost every year for over 50 years to visit their family here. This year they missed seeing Greg by six days.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hartley Nursing and Rehab for their exceptional care of Greg for the past 14 months and, in particular, the wonderful nurses and aides on the north hall unit. They appreciated his friendly, outgoing personality and sense of humor. During the last week of his life, they relocated his roommate so his family could stay with him 24/7 and ensured that he was comfortable in his final days. The family would also like to thank his devoted group of friends who faithfully visited him, took him out for lunch, and brought him snacks regularly.
A visitation and service will be held for Greg at the B.P.O. Elks Club located at 1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00am for anyone who wishes to come. He will be laid to rest at the J. W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA where other members of his family are buried. A reception at the Elks will follow. For anyone who would like to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests the Pocomoke Little League, PO Box 664, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. His time spent there with his son was one of his favorite memories.