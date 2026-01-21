James "Jim" Edward Worth, 80, passed away at his home on January 16, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 10, 1945 in Crisfield, MD to William O. and Nellie G. Worth. He graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1963, after which he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS America. In 1971 he began his long career as a truck driver with Holly Farms/Tyson Foods, Temperanceville, VA until his retirement in 2010. After his retirement he drove several years for Watson Powell Trucking, Newark, MD.
