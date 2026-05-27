Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.