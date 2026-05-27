James Wilson Kerns II, age 57, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 23, 2026.
Jimmie, as he was affectionately called, was born on October 17, 1968, in Elkins WV to the late James Wilson Kerns, Sr. and Sharyn Vaughn Kerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Kerns West.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Cathy Kerns of Snow Hill, MD. They were married on November 25, 2000, in Elkins, WV. Also, surviving is a son, Nathaniel Kerns Paugh of Texas; two sisters, Ellen Fortney and husband, Denver of Mill Creek, WV and Susan DiPasquale and husband, Mike of Mill Creek, WV; four stepchildren; Melissa Ford of Ambridge, PA, Amy Ginnavan and husband, Bryan of Berlin, MD, James Winters III and Chasity Reed of Buckhannon, WV, and Chester Winters of French Creek, WV; eleven step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmie attended Randolph County Schools. He joined the Army National Guard in 1990 and was Honorable discharged in 1999. He served in Buckhannon and Elkins, WV, and in Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked at several sawmills in the Elkins/Buckhannon area and worked with his father at Mountain State Dimensions and K&K Molding.
He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2001 and fought it bravely until his death. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved working on vehicles, and enjoyed being outdoors when he could. He never met a stranger, and he had many close friends that he considered brothers both in West Virginia and Maryland. He will be sorely missed by both family and friends.
Per his request, he was cremated.
A Celebration of Life is currently being planned in Elkins, West Virginia in the coming weeks.