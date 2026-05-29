James L. Emanuel, 80 of Salisbury passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026, at his home.
Born October 1, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late M. John and Mary Louise (Curry) Emanuel.
After serving in the US Marine Corps, James began a career with the Philadelphia Electric Company and retired as a maintenance supervisor. After retirement, James began his dream career as a charter boat captain fishing out of Cape May, NJ, Indian River, DE, and eventually Ocean City, MD.
James was an accomplished falconer who enjoyed hunting with his trained hawks. He enjoyed life on the Eastern Shore spending his days fishing and crabbing with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; a son, James Emanuel; a daughter, Blythe Ann Leva; seven grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Emanuel; and two sisters, Karen Javey and Susan Kelly.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM in Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. An additional Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 5:30 - 8:30 PM at Maggie's Waterfront Café, 9242 N. Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19114