On August 9, 2022, Janet went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Salisbury on April 27, 1943, but was raised in Blades, Delaware. She was the daughter of the late Francis H. and Agnes (Williams) Parks.
She was a 1961 graduate of Seaford High School and attended Beebe Hospital School of Nursing. She worked in Ocean City at the 10th Street Medical Center for 24 years; Dr. Thomas Berry, Dermatologist, for 14 years; Quest Diagnostic as a phlebotomist for 8 ½ years; some caregiving; the City of Salisbury for 8 years; Oak Ridge Baptist Church secretary for 2 years. Janet was also an Adult Sunday School Teacher for several years and served as the leader of the Senior Citizens Small Group at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
