Jason Lewis Moore was born November 29, 1978, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the third of four children born to Beverly Mason (Moore) Majors and Bernard James Moore. He attended the Baltimore City public schools and graduated from Chesapeake High School in Essex, Maryland.
Like his father, Jason was a natural handy man. He could fix, paint, tile, wire, and install just about anything. He attended Sollers Point Technical High School and earned his certification in HVAC installation and servicing.
While growing up, Jason was interested in all types of sports and played little league baseball. He was a huge fan of lacrosse and served as the goalie on his high school team. But when it came to professional sports, he, like the rest of his family, was a die-hard Baltimore Ravens fan.
In 2012, Jason married Yvonne Brown and was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Laila Iris and Ava Maureen, in addition to a bonus son, Noah Craig, and Daddy to Garrison Lamb. They were the light of his life. One of his special joys was taking them camping and on fishing trips, which was his favorite pastime.
One of Jason's proudest achievements was when he became Owner/Operator of LANGco.LLC, (Lailah, Ava, Noah and Garrison), where he showed them the fundamentals of remodeling. Another one of his greatest achievements came when he was accepted into the King David #18 Masonic Lodge of Maryland. It was there that he connected with a brotherhood that instilled in him a sense of fraternal belonging.
Jason was predeceased by his father, Bernard. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laila, Ava, Noah, and Garrison; his devoted mother, Beverly Mason Majors, and three sisters, Beverly Moore Jones, Joy Moore, and Lisa Moore. In addition, Jason is survived by his nieces, his nephews, one great-nephew, brother Dante Freeman, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Jason will also be missed by his cousin Evan Mason.