Jay Beitel, of Youngwood, Pennsylvania, passed away November 3rd, 2026, at home in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 95 surrounded by family.
Jay was born in Baldwin Township, Pennsylvania on March 23rd, 1931. Jay was a loving husband and father, a veteran of the United States Army, and an employee of the Conrail Railroad for many years. Jay and his wife Barbara spent their days together, enjoying sitting outside in their gazebo or watching game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. His great grandchildren lovingly called him "Great Happy", and they were a great joy in his life.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dolores, four brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Beitel; his three children, Lorraine, Donna, and Eric and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Erica, Joshua, Sarah, and Hannah; and great grandchildren, Jaxsun, Harper, Olivia, Lilianna, Reese, and Henry.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.