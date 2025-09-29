It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jean Ellen Turner of Salisbury, MD, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ray, who passed in August 2016. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Calvin Turner. She had two devoted daughters, Denise Shaver and Robin Kemp. Jean was a proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Lyndsay, Joshua (Jessica), Zachary (MJ), Colleen (Jacob), and Neall. Her love extended further to her great-grandchildren, who brought her immense joy. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Towers.
