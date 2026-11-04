It is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Jean Stephanides. She peacefully left this world on October 30 at the age of 94 surrounded by the love of her family and cherished memories.
Born in Franklin, PA on November 19, 1931 to the late Robert and Margaret Miller, Jean embodied grace, quiet strength, and a deep faith in God that guided her through every chapter of her wonderful life. At the age of 21 she married her husband, Dr. Marcus D. Stephanides, who had been her childhood, college and lifelong sweetheart. Coming to Salisbury, MD in 1962, they raised their four children across their marriage of 59 years in a home filled with laughter, adventure, joy and, always love. Jean was deeply involved in her church community, St Peter's Episcopal Church and Trinity Church while living in Salisbury, and she later continued her church life in Morganton, NC where she moved after the death of her husband, Mark.
Jean loved to cook and enjoyed knitting, reading and tennis. Her loving heart, generous spirit, and ability to see the beauty in life were gifts she shared with everyone. Jean was always a source of comfort, a nonjudgmental ear, and a constant support to her family. Though she will be deeply missed, Jean's legacy of love, faith, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mark, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Marcus Kyle Craig and a granddaughter, Stephanie K. Grier. Jean is survived by her children, Diane S. Grier (Alexander), Andrea S. Craig (Chip), Michael M. Stephanides (Jan) and Gregory M. Stephanides (Jackie); nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters Joanne Abel (Gary) and Roberta Nucci (Lou); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will gather together for a private memorial service at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland on what would have been Jean's 95th birthday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com or www.hollowayfh.com.