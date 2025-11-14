Jeffrey N. Donelson, Sr

Jeffrey Neil Donelson, Sr., passed away on November 8, 2025, at his home in Tyaskin, Maryland. Born on January 25, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, Jeff lived a full and vibrant life that touched many with his intelligence, handiness, and creativity. Jeff was a proud graduate of Hereford High School's class of 1963. His passion for building and fixing things led him to a successful career as a Tool and Die Maker. His meticulous craftsmanship and innovative spirit were the hallmarks of his professional life. Jeff also served his country with honor as a veteran of the Navy, a period of his life that instilled in him a sense of discipline and camaraderie that he carried throughout his life.
