Jerry Don Lambertson, 84, of Snow Hill, MD passed away on October 9th, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born July 17th, 1938, son of Maurice Lambertson and Elizabeth Jones Lambertson. Jerry was a lifetime member of Remson U.M.C., the Lions Club, and the Masonic Lodge. He volunteered for the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Christmas and as a 4H Marksmanship Instructor for many years. Jerry was a Master Electrician and poultry grower for over 50 years.
