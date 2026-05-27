Joan Catherine Elliott Young, age 85, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, passed away on May 24, 2026, after a courageous battle with dementia.
Born on September 17, 1940, in Berlin, Maryland, Joan lived a life marked by kindness, devotion, and quiet strength. She was a loving, thoughtful, and friendly woman whose presence brought comfort and warmth to those around her. Her life was guided by her Christian faith, and she carried that faith with grace in all that she did.
Joan was deeply committed to education and to the children she taught. She earned her master's degree in Elementary Education from Maryland State Teachers College, now known as Salisbury University, and devoted 39 years of her life to teaching third grade. Of those years, 37 were spent at Pocomoke Elementary School, where she touched the lives of countless students and families. She was respected not only for her dedication in the classroom, but also for the patience, encouragement, and genuine care she showed every child entrusted to her. Her influence as a teacher extended far beyond the school day, and many will remember her as someone who made a lasting difference through her steady commitment to learning and to the well-being of others.
Outside of her work, Joan had many interests that reflected her creativity, curiosity, and appreciation for the simple joys of life. She enjoyed caning and refinishing furniture, finding satisfaction in restoring beauty to pieces that had been worn by time. She also loved researching her family history through ancestry, a pursuit that connected her to the generations that came before her. Among her favorite collections were vintage cow creamers and collectible chicken figurines, treasures that brought her delight and often sparked conversation. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and her cats, finding happiness in the company of those she loved.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Gregory Elliott Young and his wife Kathy, and Bennett Dale Young and his wife Chelsea. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Mallory Young (Austin), Sophie Young, Mason Gillespie, Delaney Annis and her husband Matt, and Sydney Taylor (Finn). She was blessed with one great-grandson, Camden Wilkinson, who brought her great joy.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City Thursday evening, May 28, 2026 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2026, at First Baptist Cemetery at 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, Maryland.