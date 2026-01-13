Joann Catherine Biechele

Joann died at her Princess Anne home on January 8, 2026. She was born in Southhampton, NY to the late Edward and Anna Bennett. She and her husband Lance moved to Princess Anne, Maryland in 1982 and fell in love with life on the Delmarva Peninsula. She is survived by her brother Albert Bennett of Stuart, Fl. and four nieces: Cheryl(Gregg) Curtis, Jennifer Craft, Annette and Elizabeth Bennett. She is survived by special friends Woody and Sharon Malone, Bill and Ann Gee and Nick and Martha Ogburn.
