Joanne C. Garren

Joanne Carolyn Garren, aged 86, passed away on February 2, 2026, in Selbyville, Delaware, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born to John and Georgia Hall on January 24, 1940, in Washington, D.C. Joanne was the loving wife of William Mahlo Garren, married in 1963, with whom she shared 63 years of her life. She was a devoted mother to Laura Wallace, married to the late Joseph Wallace, and William Garren, married to Tracy Garren. And a proud grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
