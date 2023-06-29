Joanne Wise, 75 , of Pocomoke City, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Born on July 21, 1947 in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, Joanne was the daughter of the late Helen Hansbury.
Mostly sunny. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates...until midnight EDT Thursday night. Air quality is expected to reach code RED...which is unhealthy...and means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Those with respiratory and/or heart ailments may experience more serious health effects. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/
