Dr. Joel H. Roache of Salisbury, Md. died Tuesday April 28, 2026 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Dr. Roache grew up in Pewee Valley and Middletown, Ky and earned a BA degree from the University of Louisville. He also earned a MA and PhD degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the faculty of The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. in 1966-68 and of The University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1968-72 before joining the faculty at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where he served in 1972-2004.
He was the author of Richard Eberhart: A Poet in America and several academic and journalistic articles. He also served as President of Higher Education Council of the Maryland State Teachers Association in 1974-76.
In 1985 he married Gwen E Potter, who passed away in 1997. He is survived by his sons, Joel H Roache of Atlanta, GA. And Eric and Matthew Roache of Salisbury, Md.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gwen Potter Scholarship, Cambridge South Dorchester High School, 2474 Cambridge Bypass, Cambridge, Md. 21613