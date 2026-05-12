It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John Alan Livingston III, born on April 12, 1987, to Russell Evans Livingston II and Pamela Lynn Bradley Livingston.
John will be remembered for the love he carried for his family and for the memories he leaves behind with those who knew him. He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Bella Livingston.
I cannot say and I will not say
That he is gone, he is just away.
With a cheery smile and a wave of the hand,
He has wandered into an unknown land.
And left us dreaming how very fair
It needs must be, since he lingers there.
And you - oh you, who the wildest yearn
For the old-time step and the glad return,
Think of him faring on, as dear
In the love of there as the love of here.
Think of him still the same, I say:
He is not gone - he is just away.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.