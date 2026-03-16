John Alexander, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Born on February 9, 1979, to William "Bill" Alexander and Faye Alexander, John lived a life filled with laughter, loyalty, and deep love for those closest to him. John was a proud graduate of James M. Bennett High School, Class of 1997, where he played soccer as the team's goalie. He continued his education at Salisbury University, graduating in 2002 with a degree in Psychology and a minor in Criminal Justice.
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