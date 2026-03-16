John Alexander

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms...perhaps severe. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.