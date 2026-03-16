John Alexander

John Alexander, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Born on February 9, 1979, to William "Bill" Alexander and Faye Alexander, John lived a life filled with laughter, loyalty, and deep love for those closest to him. John was a proud graduate of James M. Bennett High School, Class of 1997, where he played soccer as the team's goalie. He continued his education at Salisbury University, graduating in 2002 with a degree in Psychology and a minor in Criminal Justice.

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