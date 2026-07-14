John Christopher "Chris" Hudson, age 52, left this world on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026. Born on March 2, 1974, in San Diego, California, he was a 1992 graduate of James M. Bennett High School. On August 16, 1997, he married his beloved wife, Christine.
He worked at Chesapeake Shipbuilding as Director of Design and Fabrication, displaying many years of hard work and dedication. His legacy of work will live on in many of the cruise ships that he designed and built that sail this beautiful country.
He truly lived his life for his wife, his family, his friends, and his beloved animals: Phoebe, Tokki, Soju, and Sonny. Chris adored spending time with his nieces and nephews. In his youth, he loved playing baseball and was an avid skateboarder. He held a deep passion for nature and photography, finding true joy in wildlife, camping, and going on adventures driving Broncos with his wife. Some of his fondest memories were traveling the country with his father, camping and capturing the landscape together. Chris loved sharing his knowledge, teaching photography to others at both Chincoteague and Assateague.
Chris is survived by his wife, Christine; his mother, Charlotte; his sister, Tonya (David), niece Meghan (Andrew), and nephew Aaron; his sister, Wendy (Tony), and niece Jessie. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Melinda; brother-in-law Brian (Carly), nephew John, and niece Summer; and brother-in-law Jon (Emily), nephew Holden, and his soon-to-be-born niece. He was preceded in death by his father, John, and his sister, Jenny.
A celebration of life will be held at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804, on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 10:00AM. A public visitation will be held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris' honor may be made to a Wild Life Preservation of your choice.