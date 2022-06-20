John Christopher Dashiell Sr, age 62, ended his battle with cancer on June 15th, 2022, in Salisbury, Maryland surrounded by his family.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Bateman Dashiell; his children Emily Byrom and husband Josh, John Christopher Dashiell Jr and wife Hayley, Brader Dashiell, Candace Eure, and Sarah Eure; along with grandchildren, Reed, James, Jaxson, Lillian, and two more blessings on the way; brother Donald Dashiell Jr and his wife Debbie; his aunts, Judith Willing, and Bert Butler and husband Walt; and a large loving extended family.
