John Douglas Kalb

Dr. John D. Kalb, age 75, passed away at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Maryland on September 12, 2025, following a brief illness. John was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 4, 1950, the youngest child of the late Irvin and Maude Kalb. He is survived by his siblings, Marjorie Bree Kalb of Carrboro, North Carolina, and David R. Kalb of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was predeceased by his beloved partner, Anne Cross. Following graduation from high school, John explored several occupations, working as a government clerk, a cook, and a manager of a music club and coffee house—a reflection of his deep and abiding love of folk music.
To read the full obituary, click here.