John Drew Hutchinson, Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, at the age of 82. Born on May 18, 1943, in Cranbury, NJ, John lived a life full of adventure, laughter, and love, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
An industrious heavy equipment operator, John dedicated many years of his life to the construction industry, having previously worked as a truck driver and proprietor of an asphalt paving business. He was proud of his profession and took joy in his work, embodying the spirit of a hardworking man. John was a past member of the Little Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey and had also been part of the Princeton Masonic Lodge #38, reflecting his commitment to serving his community.
A lover of the great outdoors, John cherished spending time camping, boating, and embarking on road trips with family. He found joy in dining out and staying active, always eager to create lasting memories with loved ones. Family trips were a highlight of his life, bringing together the people he cared about most.
John leaves behind his loving wife, Eloise Hutchinson; his children, John Hutchinson, Jr. (Janice), Michael Hutchinson (Laura), and stepdaughter Kristin Rodriguez, and his cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Matthew, Megan, Emily, and Steven. He is also survived by his brother, George Hutchinson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His legacy of love, bravery, and humor will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Genevive Hutchinson, siblings, Harvey, Richard, Leroy, Robert, and Dorothy and grandson David.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. There will be a visitation begining at 1:00 PM, where all who knew and loved John are invited to come together to share stories, honor his memory, and celebrate the remarkable life he lived. On Monday, May 18, 2026, at 2:00 PM, the family will lay John to rest at Brainerd Cemetery in Cranbury, NJ.
John will always be remembered as a brave, joyful, and loving individual who could light up the room with his humor. He leaves behind not just a family, but a legacy of warmth and kindness that will endure through the generations. May he rest in peace.