John Howard Legates, Sr., 87, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Born in Laurel, Delaware, on March 16, 1939, he was the son of the late William Thomas Francis Legates and Mary Catherine Messick Legates.
John was a member of First Baptist Church in Delmar, where he attended for many years. A hardworking man throughout his life, he worked as a foreman at Sweetheart Bakery and also spent time working part-time during the winters at JCPenney. He later began a career with Crown Cork & Seal, where he worked for more than 30 years before retiring.
Family was always an important part of John's life, and some of his happiest times were those spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the simple things, including settling in to watch a good Western or listening to the classic country music he loved.
John shared 63 years of marriage with his wife, Barbara Jean Legates. Since her passing in 2022, she was greatly missed by John, and her absence remained deeply felt in his life.
In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, he was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, John Howard Legates, Jr., Donald Edward Legates and his wife, Donna Kay Legates, and Lisa Maria McGinnis and her husband, Christopher Michael McGinnis; grandchildren, Clint Nathaniel Coleman and his wife, Lydia Joy Coleman, Lauren Marie Coleman, and Kimberly Nicole Sargeant Legates; and great-grandchildren, Abraham Matthew Coleman, Wesley Joseph Newnam, and Lilah Jo Newnam.
Private services were held.