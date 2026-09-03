John "Jack" R. Heath, 80, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on August 31, 2026, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, surrounded by the love of his family.
Jack was born in Newark, New Jersey, to the late John C. Heath and Bernice R. Heath. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph C. Heath.
Linda was the love of Jack's life. Although they grew up only a few blocks from one another in Newark, their paths did not cross until their families later moved to Hillside, New Jersey. They met as teenagers, quickly became college sweethearts, and began a love story that would span 57 years of marriage. Together, Jack and Linda built a life centered on family and shared experiences. They loved traveling, attending sporting events and plays, and, later in life, developed a particular passion for cruising.
In addition to his beloved wife, Linda Grohowski Heath, Jack is survived by their three children, Laura Heath Becker and her husband, Robert S. Becker; Kristin Heath Cashman and her husband, Burt R. Cashman; and John A. Heath and his wife, Carrie Maase Heath. He was immensely proud of his six grandchildren: Jacob Becker, Raegan Becker, Kaitlin Cashman, Cassidy Cashman, Riley Heath, and Roslyn Heath.
Jack earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering, now the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), where he was also a member of the college basketball team. Although trained as a chemical engineer, Jack began his professional life as a secondary school teacher and coach in New Jersey, teaching physics and algebra and coaching baseball and basketball.
As his family grew, Jack changed career paths and entered the manufacturing industry, beginning a career that would span more than three decades and take him from plant and technical management to senior executive leadership. He held positions with Unifoil Corporation in Fair Lawn, New Jersey; Wallmates Vinyls in Coram, New York; and Occidental Chemical Corporation in Salisbury, Maryland. He later joined Coloroll, Inc., which brought the family back to Long Island.
The pull of Maryland's Eastern Shore brought Jack back to Salisbury in 1989, when he joined American Mirrex Corporation. There, he served in senior leadership roles, including Vice President and General Manager, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Acting President.
In 1996, Jack joined Océ-Arkwright Inc. in Guilford, Connecticut, where he ultimately served as President and CEO, leading an international manufacturing and distribution company and serving on its Board of Directors. After decades in corporate leadership, Jack returned to the Eastern Shore and brought his considerable experience to a mission close to his heart. From 2009 to 2012, he served as CEO of Lower Shore Enterprises, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
After numerous attempts at retirement, Jack turned his attention to local government and public service. He was elected to the Salisbury City Council in 2014, became Council President in 2015, and ultimately went on to serve as Mayor of Salisbury in 2023.
Jack believed strongly in giving his time and talents to others. Over the course of his life, he devoted more than 20 years to volunteer fire service in New Jersey, New York, and Maryland, holding numerous leadership positions, including serving as president of both the Coram Volunteer Fire Department and the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company. He also served as president of the Hillside Ambulance Squad and was involved with the Hillside Board of Education and Hillside Jaycees.
On the Eastern Shore, Jack continued his commitment to service through numerous organizations, including the Rotary Club of Salisbury, Greater Salisbury Committee, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Delmarva YMCA, Wicomico County Personnel Board, the Mayor’s Roundtable, the Fruitland and Salisbury Fire Departments, and the Mayor’s Council in Support of Individuals with Disabilities. He served on the Board of Directors of PAC 14. He also served as a mentor with the Horizons program, volunteered as an assistant softball and basketball coach at Parkside High School, and served on the Board of Directors of the Salisbury University Varsity Club. He was also a dedicated Salvation Army bell ringer, Meals on Wheels volunteer, and member of the Salisbury Elks. In recognition of his professional accomplishments, leadership, and service, Jack was honored as a 2009 NJIT Outstanding Alumnus.
For all that Jack accomplished professionally and in his community, however, the roles he treasured most were those of husband, father, and grandfather.
A true social butterfly, Jack genuinely enjoyed people and rarely met a stranger. He was also notoriously early. His family knew his rule well: if you were on time, you were late. He loved the Christmas holiday and always looked forward to the family bake day to share special baked goods with friends.
Sports were woven throughout Jack's life. In his younger years, he loved playing basketball and bowling and later took up golf. But some of his greatest joy came from being a spectator, supporter, and coach. He had a fierce passion for his children's and grandchildren's sports and loved being in the stands-or pacing up and down the sidelines-cheering them on. Few things made him prouder than watching his family compete.
Jack was also a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Rangers fan, loyalties he carried with him throughout his life.
While Jack loved traveling, sports, and being surrounded by people, his favorite place was his family's cabin in Hillsborough, New Hampshire. Through the many moves and changes that came with raising a family and building a career, the cabin remained the one constant-a place Jack and his family could always return to. It was there that Jack found joy in life's simplest pleasures-fishing, boating, spending time with his family, enjoying a cigar and a Scotch, and feeding the chipmunks that became his familiar little friends. The cabin was his happy place, where life slowed down and some of his happiest memories were made.
Jack lived a life filled with integrity, achievement, leadership, service, friendship, and adventure, but his greatest legacy is the family he loved so deeply. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his devotion to Linda, his tremendous pride in his children and grandchildren, his commitment to serving others, and the countless lives he touched along the way.
Perhaps most importantly, Jack taught his children and grandchildren by example-showing them the importance of hard work, integrity, family, service, and simply showing up for the people you love.
And Jack always showed up. He always had somewhere to be, someone to see, a game to attend, or a person to help-and he made certain he got there early.
A Celebration of Life honoring Jack will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation hours from 12:00 PM - 2:00PM, with the service beginning at 2:00 PM.
Please join Jack's family and loved ones as we come together to remember, honor, and celebrate a truly remarkable man. While our hearts are heavy with his passing, we are grateful for the love, laughter, memories, and countless lives he touched throughout his life.
Together, we will celebrate Jack, share the stories that made him so special, and honor the incredible legacy of love, kindness, and friendship he leaves behind.In recognition of Jack's lifelong involvement in and love of youth sports, the family has established The Heath Family Endowment for Field Hockey at Salisbury University. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Heath Family Endowment for Field Hockey at Salisbury University c/o the SU Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 2655, Salisbury, MD 21802 or online at https://bit.ly/HeathEndowmentFH.
The Joseph House also held a special place in Jack's heart. In his memory, donations may also be made to The Joseph House, 411 Poplar Hill Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801 or online at https://thejosephhouse.org/donate/donate-online/