John "Jack" Robert Justice, age 83, passed away on May 11, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, leaving behind a life marked by devotion, quiet strength, and a generous spirit that touched all who knew him. Born on March 24, 1943, in Virginia, he lived a life defined by service to his country, commitment to his family, and a steady kindness that remained with him throughout the years. He was known by those closest to him simply as Jack, a name spoken with affection and respect by family and friends alike.
Jack proudly served his country as a Navy veteran, carrying with him the values of duty, discipline, and honor long after his military service ended. Following his time in the Navy, he continued a life of public service as a United States Government Postal Carrier, a role in which he was known for his reliability, work ethic, and the familiar presence he brought to his community. He understood the importance of showing up each day with purpose, and he approached his work with the same steadiness that defined every part of his life.
Above all else, Jack was a family man. He shared 52 devoted years of marriage with his beloved wife, Mary Justice, and together they built a life centered on love, loyalty, and mutual support. Their marriage was a lasting example of commitment and partnership, and those who knew them could see the strength of their bond in the way they cared for one another through every season of life. Jack's family was the heart of his world, and he took great pride in each of them.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Justice; his daughter, Cathy Lard; his son-in-law, Jerome Lard; his son, Ray Justice; his daughter-in-law, Valley Justice; grandchildren Nathan, Sammy, Jacob Abby, and John; god children DeAndrea, Julia, and Ethan; and his special fur baby guard dog, Ava.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Carlton Justice, both of whom he remembered with love throughout his life and his son Jack Justice. Jack's family will forever carry forward the memories of his warmth, his guidance, and the example he set through the way he lived.
Jack was a man of many interests, and he found joy in the simple and meaningful pleasures of life. He loved baseball and followed the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles with genuine enthusiasm. The game brought him enjoyment, conversation, and connection, and it remained one of the pastimes he cherished most. He also loved reading historical novels, finding in them a sense of reflection and appreciation for the past. Music was a large part of his life as well, and it brought him comfort, energy, and a deep sense of enjoyment over the years.
He also took great pride in building things with his hands. Whether working on a project or creating something useful and lasting, Jack found satisfaction in craftsmanship and in the value of doing a job well. His hands reflected his character, steady and capable, and the things he built stood as a testament to his patience, skill, and practical spirit. He was the kind of man who believed in making things last, and that belief extended into the way he built his life and cared for those around him.
Jack will be remembered as loving, kind, and selfless. These words describe not only how he treated others, but also the manner in which he moved through the world. He gave of himself freely, often without seeking recognition, and he left a lasting impression through his quiet acts of care and the sincerity of his presence. His life was one of service, devotion, and humility, and the legacy he leaves behind is one of enduring love and faithful example.
Though he is no longer with us, Jack's memory will remain alive in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His family and friends will remember his gentle manner, his devotion to those he held dear, and the many ways he made life better simply by being part of it. His life was well lived, and he will be deeply missed.