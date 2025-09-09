John Joseph Reynolds III (Joe) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at his home in Ocean Pines. He was the son of the late John Joseph Reynolds, Jr. and Dorothy (McKenna) Reynolds. During a long career in writing and photography, Reynolds was an active member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and served on the association's Board of Directors. After a successful career as a full-time freelance writer and photographer, including an eight-year stint as Eastern Editor for Field & Stream magazine, Joe and his wife Jeanette moved to Ocean Pines on Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1989.
To read the full obituary, click here.