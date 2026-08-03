John Michael "Jack" McGrath, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at his home.
Born on November 25, 1952, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Francis X. and Margaret M. (Strickroth) McGrath, Sr.
Jack graduated from Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore, Class of 1970. He graduated from the University of Baltimore where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminology. After graduation, Jack joined the Baltimore City Police Department as a Police Agent. He retired as a homicide detective in 2016 after a 40-year career with the department. During his career he received numerous commendations for both his work and community involvement.
Jack was a great athlete and enjoyed playing softball and managing teams for many years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Emerald Society, and the Ancient Order of Hibernian all in Baltimore.
Survivors include two children, Stephen McGrath (Kate) of Baltimore and Diane Klaschus (Shawn) of Delta, PA; five grandchildren, Cecilia and Vincent McGrath of Baltimore and Liam, Cameron, and Kylie Klaschus of Delta, PA; six siblings, Jane Kuhl (Jack) of Baltimore, Francis McGrath, Jr. of Baltimore, Mary Sunday (Dave) of Annapolis, Dennis McGrath (Denise) of Baltimore, Albert McGrath of Baltimore, and Michael McGrath (Maureen) of Laurel; 11 nieces and nephews; and 16 grand nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2026, in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a future date in Baltimore.
Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com.