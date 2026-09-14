John Robert Barrs

John R. Barrs, Sr., 97, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2026. He was born on March 9, 1929, in Cochran, Georgia, to William Dotha and Rosa Villaneuve Barrs.
John devoted 30 years of his life to the United States Navy, retiring in 1976 as a Master Chief Boatswain's Mate (BMCM), the Navy's highest enlisted pay grade. His distinguished career included service during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well as service connected with the 1958 Lebanon operation.
John served two tours in Vietnam. During his first tour, from 1967 to 1968, he served with the Brown Water Navy, commanding the harbor utility craft YFU-58 as it transported troops and vital cargo along Vietnam's rivers. His service included operations during the Tet Offensive. This was dangerous and essential work, placing his life at risk as he and his crew carried troops and supplies through an active combat zone.
John later returned to Vietnam aboard the heavy cruiser USS Newport News (CA-148), participating in combat operations in the coastal waters of North and South Vietnam. As a member of its crew, he shared in the Navy Unit Commendation awarded to the ship for its exceptionally meritorious service in 1972.
His many military honors included the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V," Navy Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in Lebanon. John's patriotism was not something he merely spoke about; he demonstrated it through three decades of courageous and steadfast service to his country.
Retirement from the Navy did not bring an end to John's life on the water. He went on to work in the offshore commercial clamming industry in Chincoteague, Virginia, captaining the Sea Girt for American Original. You could retire the sailor, but you couldn't take him from the water.
John was deeply selfless, giving to others generously and without hesitation. Having grown up during the Depression and knowing firsthand what it meant to be hungry, he made certain there was always food on the table. A wonderful cook, he expressed his love by feeding and caring for those around him.
Above all, John was devoted to his family. He took immense pride in the generations that followed him and bent over backwards to support them, care for them, and make certain they had what they needed. He was extraordinarily proud of his two sons and the lives of service they built. John, Jr. followed in his father's footsteps, serving 21 years in the United States Navy and retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3, while Michael devoted 41 years to educating generations of young people. Their accomplishments brought him immeasurable pride.
John was grateful for his long life and delighted in reaching the age of 97. Once he reached that milestone, he decided that 100 would be his next goal. He did not quite make it, but what a wonderful time he had trying!
He was a member of St. John's Methodist Church in Fruitland, Maryland.
John was preceded in death by Dorothy M. Barrs, the mother of his sons; his stepdaughter, Shannon M. Brown; his parents, Dotha and Rosa Barrs; his brothers, Bill Barrs and Charles Barrs; and his sister, Lynette Summers. He was the last survivor of the Barrs siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Susanne M. Barrs; his sons, John R. Barrs, Jr. (Patricia) and Michael A. Barrs (Julio); his grandsons, John R. Barrs, III and Christopher M. Barrs; his great-grandchildren, Johnathen Barrs, Justin Barrs, Braden Barrs, and Madison Barrs; his great-great-grandchildren, Emry Barrs, Salem Barrs-Newsome, Bentley Snyder, Keel Lopez-Caveda, and Krew Lopez-Caveda, and a sixth great-great-grandchild on the way; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family offers special and heartfelt gratitude to Chris's wife, Shannon, whose loving care, steadfast support, and countless acts of kindness were truly a Godsend, particularly as John and Susanne transitioned to assisted living. The family also extends its sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff of Lakeside at Mallard Landing, whose compassion, kindness, and attentive care meant so much to John and continue to mean so much to Susanne.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A Memorial service will follow at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in John W. Taylor Cemetery Temperanceville, VA.
Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com.