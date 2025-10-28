John Robert Eckenrode

John Eckenrode of Berlin, Maryland passed away on Oct 24, 2025. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds through Thursday morning becoming south by Thursday afternoon 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft, highest early Thursday morning. Winds will become west Thursday night. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/10 AM 3.0 1.0 1.4 2 NONE 29/11 PM 3.7 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 30/11 AM 4.2 2.2 2.5 1 MODERATE 30/11 PM 4.3 2.3 2.4 1 MODERATE 31/11 AM 3.6 1.6 1.9 2 MINOR 01/12 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/08 AM 3.2 1.1 1.6 2 MINOR 29/08 PM 3.7 1.6 1.8 2 MODERATE 30/08 AM 4.3 2.2 2.6 2 MAJOR 30/08 PM 4.3 2.2 2.4 2 MAJOR 31/09 AM 3.6 1.5 1.8 2-3 MINOR 31/09 PM 3.1 1.0 1.2 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/06 AM 3.1 0.9 1.7 1 NONE 29/07 PM 3.8 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 30/08 AM 3.8 1.6 2.3 1 MINOR 30/08 PM 4.5 2.3 2.5 1 MODERATE 31/08 AM 3.9 1.7 2.3 1 MINOR 31/09 PM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE &&
