Jonathan Marshall Strom passed away on December 6, 2025 in York, Pennsylvania unexpectedly at the age of 30. He was born June 30, 1995 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Randy and Neelam Strom. Jonathan will be remembered as someone who was there for people when people needed him the most. He had a genuine soul and would never turn someone away if they needed help or just someone to talk to. Jonathan kept a full trauma kit in his car in case he ever encountered a crisis or needed to provide support. His heart was too big for this world and he faced heart break lots of times. Jonathan always wore his heart on his sleeve no matter how much the world pushed him down. He was smart, witty, a light to those who knew him, a friend to all, and the sweetest person in the world. His family will always have a Jonathan sized hole in their lives.
To read the full obituary, click here.